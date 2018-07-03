Carson City live entertainment for July 4-10

Cash Only at a 4 p.m. today during a Independence Day barbecue party at McFadden Plaza. The celebration will get started at 3 p.m.

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

DJ Trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Reno Swing Set from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at McFadden Plaza.

Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St., and the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Songwriters in the Round from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

The Cripple Creek Band in the free GE Family Concert Series at 6 p.m. Friday in Minden Park.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Ricky D from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.

Ian Jones and Athena McIntyre at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Minnesota Street stage, 511 W. King St., as part of the free Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy from Tommy Savitt at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Soul Kiss from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Mile High Jazz Band from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.