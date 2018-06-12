Carson City live entertainment for June 13-19

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

The Denver Saunders Duo at 6 p.m. today and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

DJ Trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8, and 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Ev Musselman from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Monday in the Reno Rodeo Branding Room, 1350 N. Wells Ave. in Reno.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Blues Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Recommended Stories For You

Caravanserai, a tribute to Carlos Santana, in the free GE Family Concert Series at 6 p.m. Friday in Minden Park.

Mo'z Motley Blues Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Elizabeth Tully from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

One Way Street from 8:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

The Carson City Off-Road will host the Desert Rhythm Project and MarchFourth Marching Band at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Carson City. The Lique will precede the performance at 3 p.m. in McFadden Plaza.

Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn's TJ's Corral. Tickets range from $29 to $39.

Musicole with Michael C. at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Reckless Envy from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Randy Ide from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

The John Dawson Band at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Stand-up comedy by Daniel Dugar at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

All music genres and styles from musicians of all ages are welcome at Music Jam Sundays, hosted weekly from 2 to 4 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Under the Radar at 1 p.m. Sunday at Genoa Bar, 2282 Main St., Genoa.

Patrick Major at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Cliff and Dave at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.