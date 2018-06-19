Carson City live entertainment for June 20-26
June 19, 2018
Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., is hosting CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. and Robert Mabe from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
Cliff and Dave at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
DJ Trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.
The Mylo McCormick Project bringing blues, funk and rock music to the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 6:30 p.m.
Ev Musselman from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St., and 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Governor's Mansion during the Woofs, Wine and Whiskers fundraiser. Tickets are $40.
Doublecross at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dangberg Home Ranch State Historic Park in Minden.
The Kid and Nic Show at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Alias Smith at 11 p.m. Friday at McFadden Plaza.
Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.
An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.
Lady and the Tramps from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.
Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.
Clint Black at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Adrenaline from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.
Comedian Rick Izquieta will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget Comedy Club, 507 N. Carson St.
Ukuloco from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.
Double Shot from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at McFadden Plaza.
Trippin' King Snakes from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Beacon, 1900 Jameson Road at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe.
Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.
Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.
Whiskey Train at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Washoe Camp Saloon, 3155 Eastlake Blvd.
Stand-up comedy by Rick Izquieta at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.
Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.
The Crazy Mountain Billies at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Canvas Cafe in Virginia City.
P'Opera! Alfresco at 6 p.m. Sunday at Toiyabe Golf Club, 19 Lightning W Ranch Road.
Rock River at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
All music genres and styles from musicians of all ages are welcome at Music Jam Sundays, hosted weekly from 2 to 4 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.
Hans Eberbach at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.
