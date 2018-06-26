Carson City live entertainment for June 27-July 3

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

DJ Trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Trippin' King Snakes from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Carson Cigar Company, 318 N. Carson St., and 8-10 p.m. Saturday at Lake Tahoe Resort, 4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe.

Ev Musselman from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Recommended Stories For You

Elizabeth Tully from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Road Daddy from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at McFadden Plaza.

Escalade from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Deception from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

The Angry Brians at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Minnesota Street stage, 511 W. King St., as part of the free Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series.

Alex Muddy from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.

MiXed Company from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

The Blue Haven Blues Band at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ponderosa Saloon in Virginia City.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Ryan Wingfield at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Laura Benitez and the Heartache at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Canvas Cafe in Virginia City.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.