Carson City live entertainment for June 6-12

More than a 20 bands and other entertainers are slated to perform at the Nevada State Fair, which runs 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday in Mills Parks, 1111 E. William St.

The celebration of Nevadan culture will include carnival rides, Civil War reenactments and other revelry, including the following entertainment lineup:

Thursday — Aerial dancers at 3 p.m.; Magdalena Alvarez La Voz del Sentimiento at 4 p.m.; Mystic Moon Belly Dancers at 5 p.m.; South Bound Train at 6 p.m. and Asylum Sideshow at 8 p.m.

Friday — Canyon White at noon; Frankly Fictitious at 1 p.m.; Miss Pleasant Valley 2018 at 2:45 p.m.; Greg Austin at 3:30 p.m.; Rhino Fish at 5 p.m.; Southern Cut at 6:15 p.m. and Leaving Town at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday — Makayla Taylor at 11:30 a.m.; Taylor Rennee at noon; Frankly Fictitious 1 p.m.; Rhino Fish at 3 p.m.; Ambush at 5 p.m.; Super Natural Heroes at 7:15 p.m. and Dead Letter Disciple at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday — Big Heart at noon; Rhino Fish at 1 p.m.; Frankly Fictitious and 2 p.m.; One Way Street at 3 p.m.; Makayla Taylor at 5 p.m.; Kris Rodriguez at 5:45 p.m.; Delemi at 7:15 p.m.; and Superkiller at 8:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Other performances planned this week include the following:

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Tyler Stafford at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Ev Musselman from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at The Feisty Goat, 1881 E. Long St.

Thirsty Thursday Karaoke at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bella Vita Bistro, 1304 S. Stewart St.

The Vegas Road Show at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Doublecross at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bella Vita Bistro, 1304 S. Stewart St.

RichyRich from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Delta Saloon, 18 S. C St., Virginia City.

Space Kamp at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rockin' Ricky's Headspace, 1506 Highway 395 N., Gardnerville.

Trippin' King Snakes from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Lampe Park, 1324 Waterloo Lane, as part of the Carson Valley Days celebration.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St., and the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

The Soul Persuaders from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Hick'ry Switch from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.

Road Daddy during Capital City Brewfest from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The Rotary Club's annual fundraiser will have the band play in McFadden Plaza.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Bob Zany at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Carson City Symphony's 34th annual Pops Party concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Capital Amphitheater, between the Capitol and Legislative buildings. Admission is free.

Bill Wharton at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

All music genres and styles from musicians of all ages are welcome at Music Jam Sundays, hosted weekly from 2 to 4 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

The Mile High Jazz Band and poetry with Jackie Ford and June Joplin from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

The Denver Saunders Duo at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.