Carson City live entertainment for March 14-20
March 13, 2018
N'Time with Richyrich will perform at Bella Vita Bistro and Catering's ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. today. The restaurant is inside the Carson Mall at 1304 S. Stewart St.
Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.
Bill Wharton at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
The California Cowboys at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Rio Hillman at 9 p.m. Friday at Buckaroos, 1435 U.S. Highway 395, Gardnerville.
The Trippin King Snakes from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Red Dog Saloon, 76 N. C St., Virginia City.
Live local music at noon Friday, Saturday and Monday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.
Genoa Bar's Winter Music Series offers free live rock, country, blues, funk, jazz or rockabilly music from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays through April. The bar is at 2282 Main St., Genoa.
Brother Dan Palmer at 7 p.m. Friday at the Washoe Camp Saloon, on Eastlake Boulevard in Washoe Valley.
Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.
Arizona Jones from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.
The Rebekah Chase Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.
An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.
Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.
Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.
Whiskey Train at 8 p.m. Saturday at NV Ugly, 1433 U.S. Highway 395, Gardnerville.
Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.
Stand-up comedy by Heath Harmison at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.
Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.
The Carson Valley Sinfonia's annual spring concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Admission is free.
John Palmore at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.
Chris Twomey at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.
