Carson City live entertainment for May 16-22

The Roem Baur Duo at 6 p.m. today and Thursday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Thirsty Thursday Karaoke at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bella Vita Bistro, 1304 S. Stewart St.

Elizabeth Tully from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

N'Time with RichyRich from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St., and 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Bella Vita Bistro, 1304 S. Stewart St.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

The John Dawson Band at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Brian Lester from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Bella Vita Bistro, 1304 S. Stewart St.

Ev Musselman from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

The Greg Austin Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Antsy McClain and the Trailer Park Troubadours from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Brewery Arts Center.

Doublecross at 11 a.m. Saturday at Genoa Lakes Golf Resort, 2901 Jacks Valley Road in Genoa.

Trippin' King Snakes from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday during Relay for Life in Mills Park, 1111 E. William St.

Ricky D at the Early Spring Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Musser and Nevada streets.

Canyon White at 7 p.m. Saturday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Joey Carmon from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Jenna Kim Jones at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

All music genres and styles from musicians of all ages are welcome at Music Jam Sundays, hosted weekly from 2 to 4 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Bill Wharton at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The Capital City Community Band's free spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Carson Nugget Hall, located in the Aspen Building at Western Nevada College, 2201 W. College Parkway.

Genoa Bar, 2282 Main St. in Genoa, presents Sunday Porch Parties featuring live music on its outside stage and street tacos by Genoa Station Grill on the first and third Sundays of the month, 1-5 p.m., May-October. One Way Street will perform on May 20.

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.