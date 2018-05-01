Carson City live entertainment for May 2-8

Denver Saunders at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. Full Blast will play at the casino at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

Elizabeth Tully from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Songwriters in the Round from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

The Rebekah Chase Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Ricky D at the Early Spring Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Musser and Nevada streets.

Stonewood from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Hindsight from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Rodney Norman at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Vanessa Silberman at 6 p.m. Sunday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road. Carissa Johnson will follow Silberman at 8 p.m.

Jamie Rollins at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Chris Twomey at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Mile High Jazz Band from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.