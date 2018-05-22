Carson City live entertainment for May 23-29
May 22, 2018
Jeff Campbell at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Lee Jones from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.
Ev Musselman from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.
Thirsty Thursday Karaoke at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bella Vita Bistro, 1304 S. Stewart St.
The Buddy Emmer Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Journey Revisited at 5 p.m. Friday at Minden Park, 1601 Sixth St., Minden.
Darci Carlson at 8 p.m. Friday at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City.
Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.
An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.
Lady and the Tramps from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.
Miki Rae at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bella Vita Bistro, 1304 S. Stewart St.
The inaugural Rockin' Rib Fest over Memorial Day weekend at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., will host Escalade from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday; Platinum from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday; Joey Carmon from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; The Lost Reverend from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday; Arizona Jones from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday; Hindsight from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday; The Lost Reverend from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday; and Michael Furlong's Tribute to Tom Petty from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Ricky D at the Early Spring Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Musser and Nevada streets.
One Way Street at 6 p.m. Saturday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.
Dave Helwig at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City.
Musicole with Michael C. at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ponderosa Saloon in Virginia City.
Merle Jagger at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City.
Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.
Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.
Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.
Stand-up comedy by Hannibal Thompson at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.
Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.
All music genres and styles from musicians of all ages are welcome at Music Jam Sundays, hosted weekly from 2 to 4 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.
Sam Smetana at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Canvas Cafe in Virginia City.
Hans Eberbach at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.
