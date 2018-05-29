Carson City live entertainment for May 30-June 6

Sarah Summer from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Thirsty Thursday Karaoke at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bella Vita Bistro, 1304 S. Stewart St.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

The Shane Dwight Band at 8 p.m. Friday at McFadden Plaza, 223 W. Third St.

Doublecross at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at David Walley's Resort, 2001 Old Foothill Road, Genoa.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Shane Dwight at 8 p.m. Friday at The Fox Brewpub, 310 S. Carson St.

Elizabeth Tully from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Songwriters in the Round from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Ricky D from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.

RichyRich from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Delta Saloon, 18 S. C St., Virginia City.

Soul Kiss from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Mudd Bonz and Dennis McMasters at 5 p.m. Saturday at Battle Born Harley Davidson, 2900 Research Way.

A Night of Blues with Robert Bellman at 7 p.m. Saturday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St., and the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by BJ Johnson at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

All music genres and styles from musicians of all ages are welcome at Music Jam Sundays, hosted weekly from 2 to 4 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.