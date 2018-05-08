Carson City live entertainment for May 9-15

Chris Twomey at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Lee Jones from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Ev Musselman from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Acoustic Solution from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Bella Vita, 1304 S. Stewart St.

Jo Mama at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Jazz, Bluez n Wine, an event offering live music in a winery atmosphere, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Doublecross at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at David Walley's Hot Spring Resort & Spa, 2001 Old Foothill Road in Gardnerville.

Bryan McPherson at 7 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Noon music at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Local musicians — Dave Leather on Friday, CW Bayer on Saturday, and The Hoboes on Monday — will play until 2 p.m.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Escalade from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Randy Ide at the Early Spring Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Musser and Nevada streets.

Musicole with Michael C. at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Red Dog Saloon, 76 C St. in Virginia City.

Hindsight from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Stand-up comedy by Bruce Jingles at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

A drum clinic with David Miller from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St. The cost is $10 per person.

Brian Lester at Bella Vita's Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is at 1304 S. Stewart St.

All music genres and styles from musicians of all ages are welcome at Music Jam Sundays, hosted weekly from 2 to 4 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Carolyn Dolan and Big Red at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

The Roem Baur Duo at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.