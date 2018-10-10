Carson City live entertainment for Oct. 10-16

Today

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St.

DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Thursday

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino on Thursdays.

Ev Musselman will be playing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Friday

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Rocky Tatterelli on Fridays.

The Trippin King Snakes from 8 p.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday at the Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Dave Mencarelli will perform Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget Comedy Club. For tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/producer/373092

Live music in the Carson Nugget Loft from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Hindsight will perform Friday and Saturday from 7-11:45 p.m. at the Casino Fandango.

Saturday

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Rocky Tatterelli on Saturdays.

Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., and Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Live music in the Carson Nugget Loft from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tuesday

DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays until Dec. 11 at The Fox Brewpub, 310 S. Carson St.

Send live listings to editor@nevadaappeal.com by end of the day Monday.