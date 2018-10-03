Carson City live entertainment for Oct. 3-9

WEDNESDAY

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Carolyn Dolan at 6 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St.

DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Thursday

Recommended Stories For You

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino on Thursdays.

Full Blast at 7 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.

Friday

Elizabeth Tully from noon to 2 p.m. at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Songwriters in the Round from 6 to 9 p.m. at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Rocky Tatterelli on Fridays.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., and Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Full Blast at 8 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.

Saturday

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Rocky Tatterelli on Saturdays.

Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., and Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Full Blast at 8 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.

Tuesday

Jamie Rollins at 6 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.

DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays until Dec. 11 at The Fox Brewpub, 310 S. Carson St.

Mile High Jazz Band from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.