Carson City live entertainment for Sept. 26-Oct. 2
September 25, 2018
WEDNESDAY
CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.
Hans Eberbach at 6 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.
Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St.
DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.
Thursday
Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino on Thursdays.
Garage Boys at 7 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.
Trippin King Snakes from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Carson Cigar Co., 318 N. Carson St.
Friday
Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Rocky Tatterelli on Fridays.
An open mic night at 7 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.
Tony V from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.
Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.
Garage Boys at 8 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.
Stand-up comedy by Dan Gabriel at 8 p.m. at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.
Soul Kiss from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.
Saturday
Ricky D from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.
Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Rocky Tatterelli on Saturdays.
Tony V from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.
Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.
Garage Boys at 8 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.
Stand-up comedy by Dan Gabriel at 8 p.m. at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.
Soul Kiss from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.
Tuesday
Carolyn Dolan at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.
DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays until Dec. 11 at The Fox Brewpub, 310 S. Carson St.