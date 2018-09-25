Carson City live entertainment for Sept. 26-Oct. 2

WEDNESDAY

CW and Dr. Spitmore from noon to 2 p.m. at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Hans Eberbach at 6 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St.

DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Thursday

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino on Thursdays.

Garage Boys at 7 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.

Trippin King Snakes from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Carson Cigar Co., 318 N. Carson St.

Friday

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Rocky Tatterelli on Fridays.

An open mic night at 7 p.m. at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St.

Tony V from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Garage Boys at 8 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.

Stand-up comedy by Dan Gabriel at 8 p.m. at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Soul Kiss from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Saturday

Ricky D from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.

Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Rocky Tatterelli on Saturdays.

Tony V from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Garage Boys at 8 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.

Stand-up comedy by Dan Gabriel at 8 p.m. at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Soul Kiss from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Tuesday

Carolyn Dolan at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 N., Minden.

DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays until Dec. 11 at The Fox Brewpub, 310 S. Carson St.