Carson City Symphony Chorus begins rehearsals for holiday concert

The Carson City Symphony Chorus, a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association, is beginning rehearsals for the Dec. 9 Holiday Treat Concert. Rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays under the direction of Michael Langham at the Choral Room in Carson High School, 1111 N. Saliman Road, in Carson City.

The Carson City Symphony Chorus is an expansion of the Carson Chamber Singers, now in its 34th year. The chorus is open to all singers, high-school age and above.

"We have specific openings for men — tenors and basses — but all are welcome to join," director Michael Langham said.

For information, contact the director at ccsingersdirector@gmail.com or call the symphony at 775-883-4154.

Carson Chamber Singers is supported in part by public funds through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts and by private donations. Participation is free.