Carson City Symphony welcoming guest pianist at Sunday’s performance

The Carson City Symphony, directed by David Bugli, will feature pianist Alexander Tutunov at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carson City Community Center's Bob Boldrick Theater, 851 E. William St.

Tutunov will perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3. The concert will also showcase Symphony musicians Brian Fox, concertmaster, and Eric Stern, principal violist (playing violin), in a performance of Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Violins in A minor.

Tickets are $15 for general admission; $12 for seniors, students, and Symphony Association members; and free for youth ages 18 and younger. Tickets are on sale at the Nevada Day Office, 716 N. Carson St., online at CCSymphony.com, or at the door.

The program also includes Rossini's Semiramide Overture, and two movements from Elena Roussanova Lucas' Tatarian Dances (Harvest Dance and Wedding Dance).

Pre-show entertainment in the lobby will feature the Symphony Flute Duo (Carol Grenier and Edith Isidoro-Mills) beginning at 3 p.m. A Meet-the-Soloists concert preview in the Sierra Room will begin at 3:15 p.m., and a Mexican buffet dinner reception at San Marcos Grill will follow the concert. The preview, hosted by Conductor David Bugli, will include discussions with Tutunov, Fox, and Stern about the concert, composers, and music. For reservations for the post-concert reception, call the Symphony at 775-883-4154 by Wednesday.

Tutunov is widely recognized as one of the most outstanding virtuosos of the former Soviet Union. He performs in Europe, China, Mexico, and the United States as a recitalist, soloist with orchestra, and on radio and television. He's Professor of Music, Director of Keyboard Studies, and Artist in Residence at Southern Oregon University and is also in demand as an adjudicator for piano competitions. Sunday's concert will be his fourth as soloist with Carson City Symphony.

While in Carson City, Tutunov will lead a Masterclass for local pianists and observers of all ages. The class on Saturday will begin at 2 p.m. on stage at the Community Center. It's free and open to the public. To be active participants, pianists need to call the Symphony at 775-883-4154.

The Symphony's 2017-18 concert season is supported, in part, with public funding through the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. The concert preview is funded in part by Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For information, go to CCSymphony.com, or call 775-883-4154.