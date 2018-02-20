Carson City Symphony’s first concert of the year to be joined by cellist Stephen Framil

The Carson City Symphony's first performance of the year — at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carson City Community Center — will feature guest cello soloist Stephen Framil playing Victor Herbert's Cello Concerto No. 2.

The performance, titled "Crosscurrents," will take place inside the venue's Bob Boldrick Theater, 851 E. William St., under the direction of David Bugli.

Framil is known for his musicianship, technique, and emotive power. He has performed as a soloist and conductor in Carnegie Weill and Avery-Fisher Halls in New York, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and other famous venues throughout the world. The concert will be his fourth performance with the Carson City Symphony.

The program will include the "Karelia Suite" by Jean Sibelius, three "Slavonic Dances" by Antonín Dvorák, music from "Quadrophenia" by Pete Townshend, and "La Suerte de los Tontos" by Johnny Richards.

Pre-show entertainment in the lobby by the Nerds of Paradise — Brian Fox and Kat MacMartin, violins; Eric Stern, viola; and Evan Stern, cello — will begin at 3 p.m. A Meet-the-Soloist concert preview in the Sierra Room will begin at 3:15 p.m., and a dinner reception will follow the concert.

The preview, hosted by Bugli, will include discussions with Framil about the concert, composers, and music. The post-concert reception will be at The Union, 302 N. Carson St. For reception reservations, required in advance, call the symphony at 775-883-4154 by Friday.

Tickets for the concert are $15 for general admission; $12 for seniors, students, and Symphony Association members; and free for youth ages 18 and under. They're on sale at the Nevada Day Office, 716 N. Carson St., online at CCSymphony.com, or at the door.

While in Carson City, Framil will lead an artist-in-residence workshop and masterclass for local cellists of all ages. The event, free and open to the public, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Carson High School's band room. He also will perform a recital of music by cellist-composers with local pianist Katie Lauder. The recital, billed as an evening of music, conversation, wine, and dessert, will be at a private home at 7 p.m. Friday. Call 775-883-4154 for reservations and directions.

The symphony's 2017-18 concert season and artist-in-residence activities are supported, in part, with public funding through the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For information, go to CCSymphony.com, or call 775-883-4154. To learn more about Framil and hear recordings of his music, go to http://www.stephenframil.com.