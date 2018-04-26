Carson City’s BAC announces free summer concert series

The Brewery Arts Center's summer concert series kicks off June 23 with The Original Wailers featuring Grammy-nominated Al Anderson, lead guitarist for Bob Marley & The Wailers.

The free outdoor concerts are hosted at the BAC's Minnesota Street stage at 511 W. King St., every Saturday night through Aug. 25.

The events feature food trucks and bars and concert goers are encouraged to bring picnics, lawn chairs, and blankets. The concerts start at 7 p.m.

The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series schedule:

The Angry Brians, Celtic rock, June 30

Ian Jones and Athena McIntyre, a local vocalist, July 7

Recommended Stories For You

Remember Jones, soul/pop band, July 14

SambaDá, Brazilian samba and cumbia band, July 21

Aileen Quinn and Leapin' Lizards, Rockabilly band, July 28

Frobeck, funk, soul and rock musicians, Aug. 4

Urban Renewal Project, soul, hip-hop, and jazz band, Aug. 11

Mississippi Ramblers, with slide guitarist Dennis Johnson, Aug. 18

La Chamba, Peruvian five-piece band, Aug. 25