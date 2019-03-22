Carson City’s Concert Under Stars features 3 headliners

WHAT: Concert Under the Stars

If You Go

For the first time in 11 years, the Concert Under the Stars will feature three main acts: Poco, Firefall and Pure Prairie League.

"I'm thrilled," said organizer Karen Abowd. "These are the legends of country rock. The community is really excited about this."

This year's concert, which supports The Greenhouse Project, also comes with a bigger venue at the Eagle Valley Golf Course.

"We outgrew the footprint at the Brewery Arts Center," Abowd said.

Last year's concert had 14 tents — which seat eight — along with a VIP table and general seating.

"We had to turn people away," Abowd said.

Recommended Stories For You

There will be 22 tents available, along with two VIP tables on the green, this year.

"It's a perfect venue," Abowd said. "It's really opening up opportunities for us."

About 16 tents have already been reserved and include a catered buffet, two bottles of red wine, two bottles of white, beer, soda and cocktail service.

Abowd is president and co-founder of the Greenhouse Project, which provides about 2,000 pounds of fresh produce annually to service organizations throughout Carson City.

"The concert is a big deal," she said. "It goes a long way to funding the operational costs of the greenhouse."

The project started with a greenhouse on the Carson High School campus and includes an educational component for students throughout the school district. It has since grown to include a second greenhouse at the Carson Tahoe Hospital and a third location is being considered at Mills Park.

"Our educational outreach continues to grow," Abowd said. "The alliances we have to provide food for those in need continue to grow, which is an unfortunate reality. It's really grown to a place I never envisioned."

Tickets are on sale at CarsonCityGreenHouse.org.

VIP tickets on the green, which include dinner and are limited to 44 seats, are $175. They're available only by calling Cafe at Adele's at 775-882-3353.

Gold Circle tickets, which include reserved parking, are $75.

Reserved tickets are $49 and standing-room only are $30.

Organizers are seeking donations for the silent auction during the concert. Items should be experience-based, such as destination travel or large-group dinners.

Volunteers are also needed for parking, set up, cocktail service and perhaps electrical work.

To help, contact Abowd at karenabowd@hotmail.com 775-232-8626.