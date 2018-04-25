Carson City’s Jazz & Beyond schedule announced

Another 17 days of music, art, and film are slated to return at venues around the city when the 15th Annual Jazz & Beyond Music & Art Festival returns Aug. 3-19.

The festival is presented by the Mile High Jazz Band Association and Carson City.

"Jazz & Beyond is a homegrown event celebrating the talent of our region and relying on many local music fans who donate their time and effort," said planning committee co-chair David Bugli, president of the Mile High Jazz Band Association. "Sponsors and volunteers help us make the event one of the best in the area, and keep performances admission-free."

The festival will open on Aug. 3 at the historic Bliss Mansion, situated at the northeast corner of Mountain and Robinson streets. An art show and sale, featuring artists from the Nevada Artists Association, will be on the mansion's porch at 4 p.m. Music will begin at 4:30 with the Rocky Tatarelli Band, followed at 6:30 by Cherie and John Shipley with the Take This band.

This year's event lineup includes a talk and performance about World Percussion with Chance Utter and assisted by Andy Heglund, The Batamba Collective, and members of the UNR World Percussion Ensemble on Aug. 9 at the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall. A talk and performance about Virginia City's jazz era by John Shipley and friends is scheduled for Aug. 16 at the Nevada State Museum.

The third annual "A Day at the Silver Saddle Ranch," 2648 Carson River Road on the east side of Prison Hill, will be on Aug. 12 beginning at 2 p.m. Bluegrass and Western music, live animals, and food trucks will be featured. Among others, musicians will include Chris Bayer, Dale Poune, and the Sierra Sweethearts.

Free concerts also will be held at the Capital Amphitheater, Nevada State Railroad Museum, Carson Mall, Comma Coffee's courtyard, Bob McFadden Plaza, Brewery Arts Center, and other Carson City venues.

Favorite and new performing groups include The Red Tango, Batamba Collective, Reno Jazz Orchestra, Mile High Jazz Band, and others.

A full schedule of events will be posted at JazzCarsonCity.com. For sponsor and volunteer opportunities, call 775-883-4154.