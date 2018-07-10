Carson City’s own Golden Girls head an all-star Follies review

Anyone who was around in the late 1980s and early 1990s (or who watches the nostalgia channels on cable) remembers the Golden Girls — Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia. Well, Carson City has its own Golden Girls, and they're named Barbara, Alyce, and Pat. Two of the three will be appearing in the 21st annual Senior Follies in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center, 850 E. William Street, on Friday through Sunday.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. for matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday. This year's show is titled "Follies Favorites – A Sentimental Journey" and features beloved acts from years past.

The Golden Girls have been a feature of the Follies as well as making numerous appearances around Northern Nevada for many years. Originally founded by Jean Gravenhorst and June McIntyre, the group grew to eight members. Sadly, neither of the founders are with us now, and the ranks have dwindled as members passed on or moved away. Barbara Halvorsen-Magee was the third member of the group and is one of the three remaining members including Alyce Dickson, and Pat Johnson. Barbara and Alyce are both 89, and Pat, the "baby" of the group, is a mere 80 years of age.

Carson City's Golden Girls are a singing, dancing and comedy entertainment group comprised of "ladies of a certain age." They were involved with Dance Spirit for many years and performed at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City and various venues in Reno and Carson City. They have entertained at senior living facilities, bringing joy and laughter to the residents there.

Perhaps their most famous appearance was at Dayton Valley Days a number of years ago, when seven Golden Girls rode a float, all dressed as Marilyn Monroe. The occasion was a lookalike contest celebrating the 50th anniversary of the filming of "The Misfits" in Dayton. The Golden Girls took second place as a group.

All three of the current Golden Girls started in the chorus with the Follies, Barbara and Alyce shortly after it started in 1997, and Pat when she moved to Carson City in 2000. All three sang with the chorus in Follies at the beginning. They were invited to join the Golden Girls and became even more involved with the show. One year the Golden Girls performed in a total of seven acts in the Follies, from dance numbers to skits.

Recommended Stories For You

Barbara is recuperating from a bad fall, so won't be performing in this year's show. She did, however, write the skit Alyce and Pat will perform, so she's there in spirit. All three ladies (and those who are no longer with us) have given generously of their time and talents to entertain us.

The Follies has long been a fundraiser for Carson City's Meals on Wheels program. Carson City Meals on Wheels provides more than 300 hot, nutritious meals daily to homebound seniors who might otherwise struggle to get enough to eat. The program will deliver an estimated 90,000 meals this year.

A ticket to the Follies will provide you with two hours of fun and entertainment and will provide meals for homebound seniors. Tickets are $10 for general admission, and kids four and under are free. Tickets are available at the Carson City Senior Center or at the door prior to performances.

For information, email Courtney Warner, executive director for the Carson City Senior Center and Carson City Meals on Wheels, at CWarner@carson.org, or call the Center at 775-883-0703. The Carson City Senior Center is at 911 Beverly Drive in Carson City.