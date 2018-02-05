Carson’s Got Talent holding auditions: Regional talent show benefits Meals on Wheels Carson City

Carson's Got Talent, an evening extravaganza of regional talent, is holding auditions for the April 14 show at Forever Dance, 1851 S. Roop St., in Carson City on Sunday, Feb. 11. Check in is at 9 a.m. Auditions begin at 10 a.m.

A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the first place performing act, $250 for second place and $100 for third. Prizes will be based on judges' scores and audience votes. The judging panel will include regional celebrities along with dance, theater and performing art experts.

The show is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Carson City. A special trophy will be awarded to the act raising the most money for the cause. Maddie Gillott, a senior at Carson High School, is producing the show with the help of her mother, Denise Gillott, as her senior project.

"Carson's Got Talent is seeking performing acts of all kinds and all ages to really showcase the level of talent and our culture of supporting the performing arts in Carson City," Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Carson City, said. "We are so excited to have Maddie and Denise add their expert production network to really elevate the professionalism of our show."

Warner said acts should be no longer than four minutes in duration, and performers are responsible to provide their own props and have their music on CD or iPhone. Audition videos may also be submitted online and video submissions may be made online at http://bit.ly/2FmdvTX, or drop off a thumb drive at the Carson City Senior Center, located at 911 Beverly Drive, Carson City. A $5 application fee will be collected at auditions. The application will be available at the audition or online at http://www.carsonsgottalent.com.

In addition to performers, Warner said the production is also seeking sponsors.

"We would love for the business community to embrace both our performing arts and our homebound seniors who depend on Meals on Wheels for what may be their only hot meal of the day," she said. "We welcome sponsors for printing, awards, refreshments and to help offset production costs."

Carson City Meals on Wheels provides meals for nearly 300 homebound seniors daily. In the period between Oct. 2016 through September 2017, Meals on Wheels Carson City provided more than 79,500 meals to local seniors.

For more information on auditions or sponsorships, purchase show tickets or to access the downloadable audition application form, visit http://www.carsonsgottallent.comor or email Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, at CWarner@carson.org.