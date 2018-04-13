Carson’s Got Talent Show on Saturday

Carson's Got Talent, a talent show featuring performers from Reno, Lake Tahoe, Carson City, Douglas County, Dayton and Yerington, hits the stage at the Bob Boldrick Theater at the the Carson City Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The show, which will be emceed by Roger Diez, is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Carson City.

Judging the competition is a star-studded line up of regional celebrities: Mark Estee, chef and restaurateur; Sierra Scott, grants director for the Nevada Arts Council; Rebecca Kitchen, KOLO 8 reporter; Stephanie Arrigotti, Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company producer and director; Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell and Sheriff Kenny Furlong.

Cash will be awarded to the top three acts. Audience-purchased votes will account for 25 percent of total scores, with a trophy going to the act that raises the most money at the show.

Carson's Got Talent 2018 Lineup: Cassia Giustra & Alexa Haight, Musical Theater – Carson City; Chucky Forester, Poi – Carson City; Amara Tedford, Dance – Carson City; Alina Munsdeane, Broadway Musical – Douglas County; See You Again (Mia Roper, Olive Hamner-Jilson, Jaslene Prieto, Kianna Nelson), Dance (quartet) – Zephyr Cove; Arely Sanabria Solis, Singing – Carson City.

Lilyann Lee, Singing – Carson City; Black or White Dance Duo (Bella Flynn and Alayna LaPorte), Dance Duo – South Lake Tahoe; Alivia Aschenbach, Piano/Singing – Carson City; Cooper & Eleanor, Dance Duo – Reno; Heavy Rotation (Corinne Novotny & Ashlan Galaviz), Jazz Dance duo – Minden and Zephyr Cove; Jade Nguyen, Contemporary Dance Solo – Reno; Laura Bennett, Singing – Carson City.

Makayla Taylor, Singing – Yerington; Brittany Vanzura, Dance Solo – Dayton; Kyra Gonzalez, Dance Solo – Carson City; Joey Calderon, Guitar – Carson City; Chloe Walt, Dance (tumbling) and silks – Carson City; Stacy Kennison, Latin Dance Solo – Carson City.

Tickets are available at the door or online at http://www.carsonsgottalent.com. For more information on the show or Meals on Wheels, email Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, at CWarner@carson.org.