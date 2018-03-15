Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with temporary glittery tattoos
March 15, 2018
Glitter is always a good idea when it comes to showing holiday spirit. Delight your kids, friends, or maybe even your husband with these fun, temporary glitter tattoos. Perfect for a glittery green shamrock for St. Patrick's Day, but they can be used for any shape for any occasion. Just be sure to put down a paper plate or towel, because glitter and glue can be a tricky clean up.
Supplies
Fine green glitter
Contact paper
Permanent marker
Scissors
Mod Podge
Small brush (cheap so you can just toss it after)
Paper plate and newspaper
Instructions
Step 1: trace your four leaf clover shape onto the contact paper. If you don't fancy yourself an artist, you could print it, cut it out, and then trace it onto the contact paper.
Step 2: Cut the inside of the shape out of the contact paper, creating a stencil
Step 3: Remove the contact paper backing and apply it to a desired location on the body. Try to make sure there are no bubbles on the inside edging of the stencil so you will have a defined edge.
Note: if applying on the face, be careful not to get glitter in any eyes!
Step 4: Apply a thin layer of glue and sprinkle with glitter. Get creative and use multiple colors if you'd like. Lightly press the glitter down to make sure it covers the entire space. Do this over your paper plate and Nevada Appeal newspaper, after you've read it of course.
Step 5: Wait a few minutes so the glue isn't completely dry, but it's not set either, before you slowly remove the stencil. If you see the tattoo coming up, stop and try removing another side until the stencil is completely removed.
Step 6: With your tattoo still over a plate, tap your hand to loosen any extra glitter onto the plate.
Step 7: Finish with a coat of hairspray to keep the glitter in place, and enjoy!
These glitter tattoos, depending on the person who is wearing them, will last 3-7 days. They are really easy to remove with a quick scrub of a washcloth or loofah.
What are you'll doing to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? Let us at the Nevada Appeal know!
