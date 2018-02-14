Cellist Stephen Framil to lead workshop, master class in Carson City

The chance to learn from a top cello soloist is being offered thanks to the Carson City Symphony Association, which is holding an artist-in-residence workshop and master class with Stephen Framil from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 in the band room at Carson High School, 1111 N. Saliman Road.

The renowned cello soloist is the music director and conductor of Camerata Philadelphia and artistic director of the Port City Music Festival in North Carolina. He will be in Carson City to perform as guest soloist with the Carson City Symphony on Feb. 25. The artist-in-residence event is free and open to the public.

On his visit, Framil will work with cello students from Carson City Symphony's Symphony Youth Strings program; cello students from Carson Middle School, Eagle Valley Middle School, and Carson High School orchestras; and adult cellists in the community.

To sign up for the master class, contact Brian Fox, concertmaster of the Carson City Symphony and director of orchestras for the Carson City School District, at bfox@carson.k12.nv.us. Student musicians and the public are invited to attend as observers.

To demonstrate ensemble playing, Framil and Lou Groffman, principal cellist of the Carson City Symphony and Symphony Youth Strings instructor, will perform a duet.

Framil also will give a short presentation about Cello Concerto No. 2 in E minor by Victor Herbert, which he will perform with the Carson City Symphony at the Feb. 25 performance at the Carson City Community Center. He will play excerpts from the solo cello part of the concerto and discuss its history, style, and composer.

The artist-in-residence workshop and master class is a partnership between the Carson City Symphony Association and the Carson City School District. Funding comes from a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. All participants will be given complimentary family tickets to the concert.

For information, call the symphony at 775-883-4154.