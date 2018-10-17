Celtic Music Series kicks off in Carson City

The Celts are coming — to play music in Carson City. The Brewery Arts Center kicks off the 2018-19 Celtic Music Series with Cooking With Turf on Saturday.

It will be the band's first performance in Carson City, traveling about 170 miles from Modesto, Calif.

"We're pretty stoked," bandmember Steve Kenworthy said. "It's our first time at the Brewery Arts Center, and it's an honor to be the first ones to kick it off."

This is the debut show for the Celtic Music Series at the BAC. The Brewery Arts Center hosts seven Celtic bands from October to May to perform at the MHJ Black Box Theater. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are $15 for BAC members, seniors and students.

Cooking With Turf comes as a trio, as the fourth member is in training to be an Army officer. The trio consists of Richard Ferry, Ken Van de Kieft and Kenworthy. They've been playing together for more than 20 years, Kenworthy said.

Kenworthy plays fiddle and fingerstyle guitar. The band also includes violin, different sizes of mandolin, fiddle, an Appalachian lap dulcimer. Most of the music played is traditional Irish folk songs.

Recommended Stories For You

"We're going to do a couple things that is authored," Kenworthy said. "And everything else is unknown as to who wrote it."

Although Irish music can be manic and moody, the shows are upbeat with variety, he said. They also have some funny songs they like to play.

"So you can have stuff that can get you a little misty — songs that tend to run sad," he said. "But then you've got the dance music — the jigs and reels and what not."

Kenworthy said it's a fun musical journey that takes you up and down.

"So it's kind of an emotional rollercoaster I suppose."