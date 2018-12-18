‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ in Carson City on Saturday

TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada is performing "A Charlie Brown Christmas" in the Brewery Arts Center's Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater on Dec. 22.

The play follows the travails of Charlie Brown as he takes over as director of his school's Christmas pageant and tries to discover the true meaning of Christmas with the help of Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and other Peanuts' pals.

TheaterWorks is performing two shows, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, students, seniors and military, and are available online at breweryarts.org or at the BAC's Expresso Yourself Cafe, 449 W. King St.

The BAC can be reached at 775-883-1976.