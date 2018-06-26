Debra Garner: Healthy jalapeno potato chip recipe

I love jalapeno potato chips, and those sea salt and vinegar ones too! Of course they're not something I consume anymore. Here's a healthier alternative.

I found the jalapeno powder at my local Save Mart. No where else in town carries it but I'm sure Whole Foods would have it. You can also order it online.

I chose to use fingerling potatoes today but this would also be good with thickly sliced red or white potatoes. Just put them onto parchment paper as they'll stick to the pan. If you do the slices they'll be more chip like.

Ingredients:

2 lbs of fingerling potatoes (washed and cut in half lengthwise if on the larger side or left whole)

2 tsp of melted coconut oil

jalapeno powder

sea salt to taste

chives — finely minced

white balsamic vinegar

I would've preferred the smaller fingerling potatoes for this recipe (no cutting involved) but Trader Joe's was out. So I used their slightly larger fingerlings and cut them in half lengthwise. Put the potatoes in a bowl and drizzle the 2 tsps of melted coconut oil over the top. I use my hands for the mixing because I want to make sure all the potatoes have a bit of the coconut oil on them.

Spread potatoes onto cookie sheet, cut side up. Sprinkle lightly with jalapeno powder and sea salt. Put the sheet into the oven that has been preheated to 425 degrees. Cook until crispy — 20-30 minutes.

Sprinkle the potatoes with white balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of minced chives.

