‘Elvis, Marilyn and the Space Aliens’ center of Carson City talk

On Feb. 13, the Capital City Arts Initiative will present a talk by author and long-time film reviewer, Robin Holabird. Her illustrated talk, "Elvis, Marilyn, and the Space Aliens: Nevada Screen Icons," is part of CCAI's ongoing Nevada Neighbors series and will take place at 6 p.m. at the Community Development Building, 108 E. Proctor St. There will be an informal reception for Holabird preceding the event at 5:30 p.m. The presentation and reception are free, and the public is cordially invited.

Holabird has a towering profile in the Nevada film community. She's a former deputy director of the Nevada Film Office and traveled the state extensively scouting locations for films. She worked as a Nevada Film Commissioner for more than 20 years, helping producers use state locations and resources for such projects as "Love Ranch," "C.S.I.," "Sister Act," and hundreds more. She's a regular film reviewer on KUNR 88.7 FM Reno Public Radio where her reviews have aired for more than 30 years.

Holabird is a former board member of the Association of Film Commissioners International, and a former editor of the organization's Locations magazine. She's a founder and first president of the Reno Film Festival and active in other cultural groups like Sierra Arts. When not hanging out in darkened movie theaters, Robin is an outdoor enthusiast who has run the Boston Marathon six times.

In her Nevada Neighbors talk, Holabird will explore the blending of icons and Nevada, along with her personal experiences of watching movies, talking with famous people, and showing off a diverse range of stunning and iconic locations like Las Vegas, Reno, Lake Tahoe, and Area 51. She will discuss how Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and space aliens, like the Transformers, share a surprising connection along with James Bond, Indiana Jones, and Rocky Balboa — all beloved icons who have played active roles in movie and television projects set in Nevada.

In her new book, "Elvis, Marilyn, and Space Aliens," Holabird shows how Nevada's flash, flair, and fostering of the forbidden provided magic for singers, sexpots, and strange creatures from other worlds. She also gives readers an insider's look into movie-making in Nevada by drawing on her extensive experience as a film commissioner. Holabird will share her personal take on film history and culture in her Nevada Neighbors talk.

As part of her Nevada Neighbors activities, Holabird will give her talk to art students and faculty at area high schools and at Sierra Nevada College.

The Capital City Arts Initiative is an artist-centered organization committed to the encouragement and support of artists and the arts and culture of Carson City and the surrounding region. The initiative is committed to community planning and building for the area's diverse adult and youth populations through art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies, and online projects.

The Capital City Arts Initiative is funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, City of Carson City, Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, U.S. Bank Foundation, and John and Grace Nauman Foundation.

For information, visit CCAI's website at arts-initiative.org.