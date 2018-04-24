Female rockers stopping in Carson City

With her guitar in hand, Vanessa Silberman, from Los Angeles, has spent most of the last three years on the road.

Likened to Patti Smith and Chrissie Hynde with the energy of The Ramones and Nirvana, Silberman said she's played more than 200 shows — over nine tours around the U.S. — in the last year alone.

She'll be at Sassafras in Carson City on May 6 with Boston rock artist Carissa Johnson as part of the Crystal Suns Tour.

Her latest single, "OK," came out in December under the Vanessa Silberman Band, featuring the musical backing of drummer Reed Mullin, of Corrosion of Conformity, and San Francisco musician/producer Mikel Ross.

When she's not front and center playing rock music, Silberman is a recording engineer/producer and works with artists and bands, helping them develop their careers. Her own foray into the music industry includes a stint as an assistant engineer at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606.

Joining Silberman on her visit to the capital city is Carissa Johnson, who preceded her solo career playing bass in several Boston bands. With a debut album winning Album of the Year from the Limelight Music Awards and a nomination for Best Punk Act by the Worcester Music Awards in 2016, Johnson continues to push ahead, writing and producing her own songs.

Aimed at audiences of all ages, her musical style strives to pay tribute to 70s punk and new wave.

Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint is at 1500 Old Hot Springs Road. The show is slated for 6 p.m.

Vanessa Silberman is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VanessaSilbermanOfficial/. Carissa Johnson's website is at CarissaJohnsonMusic.com.