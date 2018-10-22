Fernley author Mary Jean Kelso releases latest ‘Andy and Spirit’ book

Fernley author Mary Jean Kelso recently saw her latest book, Andy and Spirit Ride a Train, released. This is the seventh title in a series about a special needs boy and a therapy horse.

The book is published by Guardian Angel Publishing, Inc., whose cover blurb states, "Andy and Spirit accompany Tracy, their horse therapy trainer, on a trip through gold country on an historic train. They plan to ride horses on equestrian trails at the end of the line. A breakdown and serious injury interrupts their plans when they are called upon to help rescue someone."

Illustrations by fine artist K.C. Snider depict the adventure to the railroad museum.

Kelso has written more than 30 books for children, young adults and adults. They're available on her Facebook page, Mary Jean Kelso, Author/Illustrator, and/or her website, https://maryjeankelsoauthor.wixsite.com/mjkel as well as many other outlets. She'll be signing books Nov. 3 starting 10 a.m. at the Wounded Warriors Craft Show at Fernley City Hall at 595 Silverlace Blvd.