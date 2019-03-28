Fred Howland exhibition open in Carson City

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents an exhibition, "The Lay of the Land," by artist Fred Howland in the Carson City Community Center's Sierra Room, 851 E. William St. in Carson City. The exhibition runs through June 30. CCAI will host a reception for the artist from 5 to 7 p.m. March 29 in the Sierra Room and the artist will give a brief talk about his photography at 5:30.

Howland's passion is to create a sense of time and place through his photographs. He returns to favorite sites to work, such as Hope Valley and Genoa, returning to take repeat images in different seasons and lighting. His interest in landscapes go back to his New England roots where he was more comfortable in the outdoors than in school classrooms.

From his early art training, he continues to prefer making photographs in black/white stating he "sees in black and white" and commented he'd never made the transition into color photography. Howland said, "It's the lighting on the landscape that I photograph. If the lighting is right, I'll take the shot. Otherwise, there's no photograph."

Howland's interest in photography started while attending Lexington High School in Massachusetts. In his senior year, his first solo exhibit took place at the Gary Memorial Library. He studied fine art at the Montserrat School of Visual Arts and turned to photography at Rochester Institute of Technology. At RIT, he learned the importance of the science behind the art.

He has won numerous awards in California and Nevada and his black/white work has been published in Nevada Magazine and Nevada Appeal. Currently, his work can be found in Carson City at the Nevada Artists Association Gallery located in the Brewery Art Center. His website is fredhowlandphotography.com

This spring, Howland will give talks about his art practice to art students and faculty at Carson and Dayton high schools.

Recommended Stories For You

The Sierra Room is open to the public during Carson City official meetings including the first/third Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and many afternoons, 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For Sierra Room access, call 775-283-7421 or check meeting schedules online at http://www.carson.org/government/meetings-and-events.

For information, visit CCAI's website at http://www.arts-initiative.org.