Gospel collective coming to Carson Valley

A gospel collective from Los Angeles is visiting the area with the aim of delivering a universal, uplifting, and unifying message to an audience at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Little Faith will perform its inspirational Gospel music at 7 p.m. March 9 courtesy of the Carson Valley Arts Council.

Members of the group have played with an array of icons of classic and contemporary music. They come from disparate beliefs systems, but they all agree on the magnetism of the gospel idiom.

The group was conceived in 2010 by Jack Maeby, a veteran keyboardist who spent decades playing with artists including Etta James, The Chambers Brothers, Solomon Burke and Darlene Love.

The voice of Little Faith is Nadia Christine Duggin, who has performed with Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, Natalie Cole, Patti LaBelle, Avril Lavigne, Taylor Hicks and the L.A. band West Indian Girl.

Rounding out the group is vocalist and guitarist Ray Wolffe, vocalist John Michael Knowles; drummer Jesper Kristensen; and songwriter and session mainstay Craig Ferguson on guitar and pedal steel guitar.

Little Faith has garnered radio play on independent and college radio outlets across the country and in Europe, and it also reached No. 15 on the FAR Roots radio charts.

Recently, it was named to the official concert artists' roster for the L.A. County Arts Commission. Together and individually, members have performed for services with the Gospel Music Workshop of America, and at houses of worship such as Belmont Baptist Church in Watts, Agape International Spiritual Center, Christian Assembly, Hope Lutheran, St. Matthews Lutheran and First Church of Christ in Los Angeles.

Borrowing from New Testament scripture the idea "faith the size of a mustard seed can move a mountain," the band strives to include listeners from all faiths, nationalities and walks of life.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $24 in advance and $28 at the door. Kids under 18 are free.

For tickets, go to http://www.cvartscouncil.com, or call 775-782-8207, or buy them at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Highway 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville.

To find out more about Little Faith, go to http://www.littlefaithmusic.com/.