Grammy winning country artist stopping in Virginia City

Grammy award-winning artist Steve Wariner is scheduled to perform at The Red Dog Saloon, 76 N. C St. in Virginia City, on May 18.

The 7 p.m. performance is one of the many stops on Wariner's stateside tour. Tickets start at $40 and are available for purchase at http://reddogvc.rocks/music–shows.html.

Twenty albums into his five-decade career, Steve Wariner still has plenty of musical tricks up his sleeve. The award-winning multi-instrumentalist recently released his latest project, All Over the Map, a diverse 12-song album, spanning country, bluegrass, rock, jazz and pop that showcases the guitar work for which he's most well-known.

The now Grand Ole Opry member was discovered by the legendary Dottie West at just 17 years old as he played a set in an Indiana club. West hired him on the spot to be her bass player, a gig that lasted three years.

That opportunity would lead to Wariner being commissioned by his idol, Chet Atkins, to play bass in his band. It was Atkins who eventually signed Wariner to his first recording contract at RCA in 1977 and produced Wariner's first recording session at the historic RCA Studio B.

Since that day, Wariner has become a multi-genre icon earning 14 No. 1 hits, more than 30 Top 10 hits, three Gold albums, four Grammy Awards, three CMA Awards, one ACM Award, a Christian Country Music Association Award, a TNN/ Music City News Award and 15 BMI Million-Air Awards.

Wariner is also a member of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, the National Thumbpickers Hall of Fame and the Music City Walk of Fame.

All Over the Map is available at all digital retailers and streaming services. For information about Wariner or for a list of upcoming tour dates, go to http://www.stevewariner.com.