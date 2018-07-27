Guitarist to play free outdoor concert in Silver City on Sunday

Bring a lawn chair and picnic to Silver City on Sunday, July 29 and enjoy live blues, funk and classic rock music by Mylo McCormick from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The 18-year-old guitarist will be playing on the town's outdoor stage, the Silver Pavilion, located adjacent to the town community center, known as the School House, at 385 High St.

McCormick has earned a reputation in the Tahoe, Comstock, Reno and Carson region as a skilled guitarist who plays riffs and solos in the style of Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Born in Silver City, McCormick learned to play guitar with singer/songwriter/musician Will Rose. After moving to Carson, he began taking vocal lessons from Linda Badinger of Music Lessons Unlimited.

By age 16, McCormick was invited to join Mo'z Motley Blues, a Northern Nevada band performing blues-infused rock, pop, and variety music.

"Mylo fires up the audience and is the driving force behind the Motley 'blues' flavor," said band leader Monique De Haviland.

The rocker also performs with his band, The Mylo McCormick Project, which recently kicked off the summer festival season at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in Minden.

The grandson of Jim McCormick, a champion for the arts in Nevada, McCormick carries on the torch with music, offering solo performances for arts and culture events in the region.

A complete list of upcoming shows can be found on his Facebook page, Mylo McCormick Music.

The concert is one of many opportunities to discover Silver City, a hidden gem of the Comstock.

The town is located within a federally designated historic landmark, three miles from Virginia City, seven miles from Dayton, 12 miles from Carson City, and 30 miles from Reno and Lake Tahoe.

Throughout the year, the town's many community groups offer public programming in art, science, music, poetry, and more at the local park, outdoor stage and community center (School House), with events for every age group, from toddlers to elders.

The free concert is sponsored by the Resident Artist Program in Silver City. Donations are appreciated.

For information, contact program director Quest Lakes at 775-847-0742.