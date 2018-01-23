Gypsy rock by Diego’s Umbrella planned in Minden

Eastern European tradition, pop sensibility and punk rock energy is the theme of the next performance in a concert series sponsored by the Carson Valley Arts Council.

Diego's Umbrella, a Gypsy rock band from San Francisco, will perform on Feb. 9 in Minden's CVIC Hall, 1604 Esmeralda Ave.

Performing Latin, Gypsy and rock music, the band is the brainchild of Vaughn Lindstrom and Tyson Maulhardt. The ensemble recorded its first album in 2001, and has now morphed into a heavy-hitting live band with the addition of Kevin Gautschi, Jason Kleinberg, Jake Wood and Red Cup.

With a following across the United States and Europe, the band plays festivals such as High Sierra and Outside Lands. It describes itself as "San Francisco's ambassadors of Gypsy punk."

The band said its tradition of touring abroad has resulted in the addition of the scales of klezmer, the strings of flamenco, and the energy of punk rock.

Doors open an hour before the 7 p.m. show.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets in advance are $22. The price at the door goes up to $26, but kids under 18 can attend for free.

For tickets, go to http://www.cvartscouncil.com, or call 775-782-8207. They also can be bought in person at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Highway 395 in Minden; and at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center in Gardnerville.

For information about the band's music and to see videos of their performances, go to http://www.diegosumbrella.com/.