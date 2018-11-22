Handbell ensemble sets Carson City performances

Tintabulations Handbell Ensemble will present its 2018 Christmas concert season, "Oh Wait! It's Christmas!" and has announced its lineup.

Reno's own ensemble is comprised of a wide variety of talented local musicians, including University of Nevada, Reno music majors, professionals from within and outside the music world and a handful of retirees. They are led by director Barb Walsh, a retired Washoe County School District music teacher of 34 years and a preeminent force within the international handbell world.

Presenting renditions of seasonal music intertwined with the sharing of amusing personal tales, sit back, relax and enjoy the seasonal presentation by Tintabulations as they envelope you in the magical warmth of the holidays.

The concerts are free and suitable for all ages.

The first weekend in December, Tintab will be involved in performing as part of the Reno Philharmonic's "Spirit of the Season," with the group's first standalone concert that Sunday evening.

Concerts are as follow:

7 p.m. Dec. 2: Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 357 Clay St., Reno

7 p.m. Dec. 7: 39 North, Victorian Square, 900 Victorian Ave., Sparks

1 p.m. Dec. 8: William N. Pennington Life Center, 952 S. Maine, Fallon

7 p.m. Dec. 8: Private event

11 a.m. Dec. 9: Spanish Springs Library, 7100A Pyramid Way, Sparks

3 p.m. Dec. 9: Washoe County Library, Downtown Reno, 301 S. Center St., Reno

7 p.m. Dec. 9: Private event

7 p.m. Dec. 10: Virginia Street Brewing Co., 211 N. Virginia St., Reno

1 p.m. Dec. 16: Redemption Church, 1600 Snyder Ave., Carson City

7 p.m. Dec. 16: Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St., Carson City

7 p.m. Dec. 17: Great Basin Brewing Co., Reno