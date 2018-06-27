Improv show Sunday at the BAC in Carson City

The improvisational pianist behind a hit TV improv show is performing Sunday at the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall.

Laura Hall, musical director for "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and her husband, Rick Hall, will be featured in the comedy improv with local players from a sold-out workshop held earlier in the day at the BAC.

Laura Hall worked on the ABC show starring Drew Carey for eight years, and toured with "Drew Carey and the Improv All Stars" and played for other improv shows including The Groundlings and Improv Institute.

Rick Hall was a founding member of Chicago's Improv Institute. Rick was a series regular on the improv-based TV show, "The Factory," and has appeared on "NCIS," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "24," "Key & Peele," and "The Middle."

Tickets for the 6 p.m. performance are $10 and available online at breweryarts.org or at Expresso Yourself Cafe. For more information on the workshop, call the BAC at 775-883-1976.