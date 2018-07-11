Jefferson Starship flies at Concert Under the Stars

Mary Sanada went to her first Jefferson Airplane concert in 1966 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

More than 50 years later she was sitting near the front of the stage before 6 p.m. Like many other fans she braving the 95-degree heat as she arrived early for the current version of Jefferson Starship at the Brewery Arts Center's Minnesota Street Stage.

Sanada was typical of the fans who attended Thursday night's 10th annual Concert Under the Stars to benefit the Greenhouse Project. The group's fans have enjoyed their music as Jefferson Airplane/Jefferson Starship has evolved over the years.

As Jon Ford and Vikki Ann Ford described it, they were more from the 1950s and 1960s, just before Jefferson Airplane's time. But Ford said he heard Jefferson Airplane's music and liked it.

Yes, Jefferson Starship has evolved since then, "but we don't care," Ford said.

And Sanada has remained a fan all these years, saying her favorite Jefferson Starship song is the '80s iconic hit, "We Built This City." When Sanada attended that concert in 1966, Jefferson Airplane was still an up and coming band as was The Doors, which also performed at that concert.

That concert happened before Jefferson Airplane's breakout hit, "Somebody to Love" in 1967.

For Michael Greedy, Sanada's friend, the concert was a chance to please Sanada.

"She saw the poster and I wanted to impress her," Greedy said.

They were eating at Adele's when Sanada said, "'I really like Jefferson Starship.' The next thing I knew we had tickets."

While Sanada has been to many concerts, she said it was her first one in about 20 years. It was just Greedy's third concert. He has seen ZZ Top in Las Vegas and Peter, Paul and Mary at the Hollywood Bowl.

For Randy and Vivian Spiker it was a chance to celebrate their 14th anniversary which fell on Wednesday. "You've got to go when it's on your anniversary," Randy said.

While Vivian said she also liked "We Built This City," she said her favorite Jefferson Starship song was the '70s classic "Miracles."

For Brian and Julie Hanby, it was a chance to check off an item from their bucket list. They were attending three concerts in three states.

After this concert, they would be on their way to see Peter Cetera in Sacramento and then onto Medford, Oregon, to see The Turtles Happy Together concert featuring six bands.

It was their first trip to Carson City. "We love it," Julie said. "It's gorgeous here," Brian added.

Midnight North from the Bay Area, with its own brand of rock and American music, opened for Jefferson Starship.

And of course the fans were out to support The Greenhouse Project, which established a community-based greenhouse in Carson City. The Greenhouse Project provides an educational base for students of all ages, while also providing fresh vegetables to the underserved in the community.

Karen Abowd, founder and president of the Greenhouse Project, said the goal was for the Concert Under the Stars, which also included a live auction, to raise $40,000. "I'd like to exceed my expectations," Abowd said.

The event has grown from six sponsors to 14 sponsors, including significant sponsor NVEnergy, which received special recognition on Wednesday night.

The event outgrew the Adele's venue and is now being held at the BAC. So what happens if it outgrows the BAC?

"I don't know," Abowd said. "We'll see. We shall see."