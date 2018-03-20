Jefferson Starship headlines Concert Under The Stars in Carson City

Jefferson Starship will be featured in the 10th annual Concert Under the Stars to benefit the Greenhouse Project.

The concert will be held on July 11 at the Brewery Arts Center. Also featured in the concert will be the alternative/Indie band Midnight North.

Jefferson Starship has been one of the most prominent rock bands of the last 45 years with classic hits such as "Miracles," "Jane" and "No Way Out."

Tickets for the concert are $49 for reserved seating and $30 for bleacher seating and standing room only. Tickets are available at carsoncitygreenhouse.org. Doors open for the concert at 5:30 p.m. with the concert to begin at 6:30.

Sponsors for the concert include NVEnergy, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Carson City Toyota/Campagni Auto Group, NATC, Gold Dust West, Eventbrite and Chili Bop.

The Greenhouse Project operates a sustainable community-based greenhouse. The Greenhouse Project provides educational and vocational opportunities for students, youth groups and special needs individuals in a garden setting and serves as a year-round source of locally-grown agricultural and horticultural products for the Carson City community. The greenhouse operations rely on renewable energy sources for power and use ecologically sustainable growing methods to cultivate vegetables, herbs, and flowers.