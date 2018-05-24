Landscape art show up through June 15 at Brewery Arts Center

Nancy Clarke of Carson City is one of two Nevada Artists Association members whose art is being featured in the NAA Gallery at the Brewery Arts Center.

The NAA's Landscape Show opened May 5 and will run through June 15.

Clarke's art works are perfectly themed for this show as her creations are unique in capturing Northern Nevada's mountains, lakes and rivers. Her paintings are done in oil on canvas.

Susan Christopher, of Reno, is also featured, exhibiting large paintings in her own abstract style.

The NAA is made up of more than 100 local and regional artists, many are also exhibiting in this exhibit.

The gallery is at 449 W. King St., in the BAC complex. It's open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and all art is for sale.