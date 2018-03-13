Lineup taking shape for 2018 Night in the Country festival

The lineup is taking shape for the 2018 Night in the Country festival, returning to Yerington on July 26-28.

Brett Eldredge and Cole Swindell will headline the music line-up the annual country music festival. The award-winning artists boast multiple No. 1 hits and several nominations for the upcoming ACM Awards.

The festival schedule continues as follows:

Friday, July 27th

Headliner: Cole Swindell, platinum-selling recording artist and record-breaking seven-time No. 1 hit maker.

Before the Headliner: Brett Young, ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year Nominee.

2nd Act: Morgan Evans, CMC New OZ Artist of the Year.

Opening Act: Tim Montana, whose song "This Beard Came Here to Party" was adopted as the anthem of the Boston Red Sox.

Saturday, July 28th

Headliner: Brett Eldredge, who has seven top 10 songs. His latest album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Before the Headliner: Midland, ACM Nominees for Vocal Group of the Year, New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, & Single Record of the Year.

2nd Act: Seth Ennis, who plays the guitar, bass, drums, and piano in his newest song, "Waking Up in Nashville."

Opening Act: Maggie Rose, who toured with Martina McBride and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Tickets are on sale for Night in the Country. The country music festival is three days of music, camping, and great times. Night in the Country is held out in the quiet farming town of Yerington, roughly 70 miles outside of Reno.

More than 400 volunteers help make Night in the Country a success. Many of them participate in the festival's Give & Get Program. Founded in 2013, it serves to benefit nonprofits in the community. Each volunteer works for an hourly rate ranging from $8-$12. That money is donated by Night in the Country to each volunteer's chosen nonprofit organization.

For information, go to nightinthecountry.org.