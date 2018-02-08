Live Celtic music by the Valerie Rose Band planned in Carson City

The music of Ireland and Scotland is coming to Carson City when the Valerie Rose Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Brewery Arts Center.

The center's Celtic music series is hosting the acoustic band featuring fiddle virtuoso Valerie Rose and her long-time Bay Area collaborator Jason Pollack.

Hearkening back to the pioneers of the Celtic folk music revival such as Clannad and Altan, Rose's arrangements of traditional Irish tunes and songs are spiced with rich harmonies and playful interchanges between voice and instruments.

Pollack, an Irish flute player from the San Francisco area, seeks to express the unique character and energy of each tune, from lively and bright to somber and dark and many shades in between. Though classically trained, Pollack found Irish music later in life and is now completely devoted to it.

Joining the duo is singer/songwriter/guitarist Kyle Alden. He has appeared on stages throughout California, Colorado, the Pacific Northwest and Ireland. His third CD, "Songs From Yeats' Bee-Loud Glade," is a collection of 13 original folk songs inspired by poems of W. B. Yeats. It was on three "Best of 2011" lists among folk music DJs. As the 2012 grand prize winner of the Y-Tunes Song Contest for his settings of W.B. Yeats' poetry, Alden performed at the Hawks Well Theater in Sligo, Ireland, in the summer of 2013. As part of the annual Celtic-Appalachian Celebration in March 2015, he joined Mick Moloney and Athena Tergis in performing a selection of the Yeats songs at Symphony Space on Broadway in New York.

The Valerie Rose Band has played some of the largest festivals in Northern California including the KVMR Celtic Festival, Dublin (Calif.) Irish Festival, Festival of the Sea (SF) and Palo Alto Art and Wine Festival.

The performance, part of the Celtic music series at the Brewery Arts Center, will be in the center's Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater.

Tickets are $12 for BAC members, $15 in advance, and $20 at the door. Buy them at BreweryArts.org, or call the box office at 775-883-1976.

Upcoming performances in the series include Alan Reid, founder and member of the Battlefield Band, on March 10 and Celia Ramsay in the Fortunate Strangers on April 14.

For information about the Valerie Rose Band performance or the series, contact Gina Hill at 775-883-1976 or gina@breweryarts.org.