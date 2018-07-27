Marilyn Foster: Camel trekking in Morocco

According to Trip Advisor, the top 10 "most excellent cities in the world" are Key West, Florida; Reykjavik, Iceland; Edinburgh, Scotland; Marrakech, Morocco; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Dublin, Ireland; Bali, Indonesia; Krakow, Poland; Glasgow, Scotland, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Chamber Travel Club has conducted — and continues to conduct — tours to include all those cities, except Key West and Bali since most tour operators don't offer tours there.

Traveling with a group of like-minded folks from our region is a great way to travel for those who prefer not to travel alone and prefer to know the cost up front. The tour operator takes care of just about every detail and you just sit back, relax, and take it all in.

The Chamber operates at least a dozen tours annually to include the more off-the-beaten-path destinations, the popular cruise tours along Europe's famous waterways, and the best of the United States.

I've just signed up for the January 2019 Collette Vacations 15-day tour of Vietnam where I will celebrate my 90th birthday just before returning home. I'll be traveling along coastal Croatia this September on the Chamber's chartered yacht and I always like to have a trip pending. Vietnam sounded like a trip I would enjoy as I will see first-hand all those cities that have become so familiar since the Vietnam War. It will be interesting to learn the history of this war from their perspective.

I did consider Egypt and Morocco, two destinations I think would be very interesting, but Vietnam won out since they are departing within weeks of each other.

Let's concentrate on exotic Morocco. Departing March 27th, this 11-day trip features 18 meals and some very interesting side trips that you won't soon forget. You'll stroll through the cobbled alleyways of the ancient market in Medina; explore Fes, one of the holiest of Muslim cities; ride a camel through the Sahara Desert to your five-star overnight accommodations in a nomad camp — complete with a traditional feast and music — and have a thrilling ride in a 4X4 as you explore a nomadic village.

There will be no more than 24 on this tour, thus giving you a chance to spend more time with your guide to learn about the Colors of Morocco. You'll have plenty of time to enjoy the culture and, most especially, the foods. You will enjoy lunch with a Moroccan family and learn how to cook madfouna.

You'll be staying in Casablanca, Fez, Erfoud, Merzouga, Bormalne du Dades and Marrakesh, all in comfortable 4-or-5-star hotels.

You'll see and experience a lot of the Morocco landscape, culture, culinary and its people. This is an adventuresome trip, thus not designed for those with agility issues.

To receive a $200 per person discount, you must book prior to Aug. 28th.

Stop by the Chamber office or peruse the Chamber's online Travel Club page for complete information. The Chamber offers many wonderful trips worldwide. Participation in the Travel Club is free. And, just a reminder, the Tulip River Cruise departing April 7 of 2019 is offering free air until Aug. 31st. I did this trip and loved every minute of it. Don't miss out!

Marilyn serves as the Travel Ambassador for the Carson City Chamber and loves to travel, making the most of every moment. At 89, she continues to keep up with those much younger.