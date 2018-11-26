‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ set for Carson City performances

Wild Horse Children's Theater presents the Northern Nevada premiere of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins, Jr." With unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and an irresistible story, this magical family musical is "practically perfect" for the start of the holiday season. "Mary Poppins, Jr." opens Nov. 30 for two weekends at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall in Carson City.

Mary Poppins is the practically perfect nanny who helps us learn to take our medicine with a spoonful of sugar, find the silver lining in every situation and realize that sometimes we should just use the winds of change to go fly a kite. Mary brings order to the Banks' household, takes Jane and Michael out on magical adventures and dispenses sage advice, such as "Anything can happen if you let it." "Mary Poppins, Jr." is full of fantasy and magic. The score features your favorite "Mary Poppins" songs including "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "Jolly Holiday," "Let's Go Fly a Kite," "Step in Time" and "Chim Chim Cher-ee."

Wild Horse Children's Theater is a national award-winning theater company celebrating its 11th year bringing the magic of live theater to audiences in Carson City. The cast includes young actors ages 5 to 18. Many are experienced actors who have been in the program since they were in first grade as well as students who have never performed on stage. Instilling confidence and self-esteem is what the theater program is all about and the older actors are there for the younger ones, always encouraging them.

Performances are 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 and 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall, 511 W. King St. in Carson City. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $5 for children younger than 12 and children ages 3 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 775-440-1170 or going online to http://www.wildhorsetheater.com.