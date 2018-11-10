Mile High Jazz Band with Jakki Ford in Carson City

Enjoy an evening of big-band music with vocalist Jakki Ford from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Living the Good Life Bistro, 1480 N. Carson St. in Carson City. Admission is free and donations are appreciated.

The program, "November Jazz," presents the 17-member Mile High Jazz Band playing favorite and new big-band songs, including "Time Check" and "The Song is You," with sax, trumpet and drum solos. Ford will be featured in "Just Friends," "Orange Colored Sky," "The Man I Love" and more. Trumpet player Wayne Theriault, best known for his imaginative instrumental solos, will sing his own arrangement of "Give Me the Simple Life."

Mile High Jazz Band events are supported in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For information about November Jazz and the Mile High Jazz Band, call 775-883-4154 or see the website http://www.milehighjazz.com. For information on other events at Living the Good Life, see facebook.com/livingthegoodlifecc.