Mile High to play autumn jazz

Enjoy an evening of big-band music with vocalist Jakki Ford from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Admission is free and donations are appreciated.

The program, Autumn Big-band Jazz, presents the 17-member Mile High Jazz Band playing favorite and new big-band songs.

The concert celebrates Harmony for Humanity as part of World Music Days, an annual global event affirming the ideals of tolerance, friendship, and shared humanity, inspired by the life and work of journalist and musician Daniel Pearl.

The performance also commemorates National Arts and Humanities month, a coast-to-coast recognition of the importance of culture in America.

Mile High Jazz Band events are supported in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For information about Autumn Big-band Jazz and the Mile High Jazz Band, call 775-883-4154, or go to MileHighJazz.com.

For information about other events at Living the Good Life, go to facebook.com/livingthegoodlifecc.