Mimi Gomberg featured at Carson City Art Gallery

A new exhibition with artwork by Mimi Gomberg opens at Carson City Art Gallery on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Come enjoy her amazing work and take the opportunity to meet their July Artist of the Month.

Gomberg was born in Encino, California. After moving to Reno, she attended Wooster High School, graduating in 1985.

Gomberg developed a deep appreciation for art fashion and design having been surrounded by fine objects as her parents owned a collectibles store.

in 1991, Gomberg opened her own boutique, Formals Bridal, in Reno. Her love of fashion design coupled with her outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, proved to be a perfect combination for success. Gomberg built Formals Bridal into one of the largest local bridal stores in Northern Nevada. About the same time, she fulfilled a lifelong goal by completing an undergraduate degree in health ecology at the University of Nevada, Reno in 2008; going on to complete her MBA at UNR in 2011.

Having always been artistic, Gomberg transitioned from simple appreciation to active creation when trying to fill an empty wall in her home. Not quite finding what she wanted, a natural solution was to experiment with her own art by up-cycling and reusing found objects, inserting them onto canvas. Ultimately this led to producing more paintings for family and friends where she developed her unique Expressionist style. She loved the idea of applying similar techniques to vintage furniture and frames to showcase design. Art by Mimi G was born.

Light refreshments will be served. Carson City Art Gallery is located at 110 S. Curry Street, on the northwest corner of Curry and 2nd. For information, got to carsoncityart.com or call 775~313~8628.