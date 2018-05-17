Music lineup set for next month’s Carson City Epic Off-Road

Epic Rides announced the Four Peaks Brewing Co. Concert Series lineup for June 16 in Carson City at the third annual Carson City Off-Road mountain bike event.

Headlining the free concerts in the heart of downtown Carson City is the internationally-acclaimed, genre-breaking force in the world of entertainment, MarchFourth Marching Band.

MarchFourth Marching Band is a sonic explosion delivered by 20 musicians, dancers and artisans who travel the world, year-round, taking audience members of all ages, from all walks of life, on a joy-inducing, foot-stomping, booty-shaking, soul-stirring journey that defies categorization. With exceptional musical quality and a visual kaleidoscope of stilt walkers, hoopers and Vaudeville-style dancers, MarchFourth whips audiences into a celebratory frenzy with an over-the-top spectacle of high-energy compositions, colorful costumes, and irresistible charisma.

The band will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16.

Hailing from California's Mojave Desert, Desert Rhythm Project is a neo-roots, reggae, funk, and soul band that will be opening for MarchFourth Marching Band at 6 p.m.

Desert Rhythm Project's combines powerful harmonies, smooth elemental bass rhythms and methodic guitar techniques.

Recommended Stories For You

Starting the day off at 3 p.m. on the McFadden Stage is The Lique, a funky hip-hop/jazz band from Las Vegas.

At 4:30 p.m., a live TrainerRoad Podcast Panel will be taking place on the Main Stage. TrainerRoad, hosted by Chad Timmerman, Jonathan Lee, and Nate Pearson, is a podcast dedicated to answering cycling and triathlon questions.

With proceeds from beer sales benefiting the Carson City Boys & Girls Clubs, the Four Peaks Brewing Company Beer Garden will open near the finish line on Saturday at 10 a.m. Nevada's consumption laws allows for boundaries to the beer service making for the perfect post-ride mood to stroll the expo area, listen to music and cheer for friends and family while enjoying an oat soda while music fills the air into the evening.

"We're extremely excited to once again join forces with the Carson City Off-Road and Visit Carson City," says Andy Ingram, co-founder of Four Peaks Brewing Company. "This weekend wouldn't be what it is without great music and great beer, and we can't wait to share both with everyone who comes out to the concert."

For information about the Four Peaks Brewing Co. Concert Series, go to epicrides.com/carsonconcert.