Nevada Arts Council schedules grant workshops

The Nevada Arts Council has scheduled a series of workshops this month for organizations that would like to apply for Arts Council grant funding in fiscal 2020.

A spokesman said there are several new programs this year and grant seekers can apply on line. The workshops will focus on how to prepare competitive and compelling applications for funding of artistic, historical and cultural projects.

Workshops are planned on four days beginning with two sessions Jan. 10 in Carson City.

Both will be held at the Carson City Community Center on William Street. The first will run from 2-4 p.m. The second will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Organizations interested in attending one of those should apply immediately since officials are encouraging people to register at least a week in advance. But a spokesman said walk-ins are welcome if there's space available.

There are two more sessions scheduled in Reno on Jan. 24. Again, they're from 2-4 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. They'll be held at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center on Riverside Drive.

The other three sessions are set for Jan. 15 and 16 in Las Vegas and Henderson.